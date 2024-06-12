‘Nazi Playbook Come To Life’: Jewish Leaders Demand Mask Ban Amid Surge In Antisemitic Protests

Jewish leaders are urging mask ban amid the rise of antisemitic protests, New York Post reported Wednesday.

The rise in antisemitism among anti-Israel protesters in New York, many of whom conceal their identities with masks, has led some Jewish leaders to advocate for the reinstatement of an anti-mask law, according to New York Post. This law, previously used to combat the Ku Klux Klan, could potentially deter protesters from engaging in unlawful behavior under the cover of anonymity.

In an incident Monday, protesters’ faces were covered by masks, keffiyehs, balaclavas or sunglasses as they took over a New York City subway train, demanding that “Zionists” identify themselves and warning them to leave, New York Post reported. Earlier that day, at Union Square, masked protesters displayed a banner reading “Long Live October 7,” a reference to recent violent events.

Jewish leaders compare rising antisemitism in NYC to 1930s: ‘Nazi playbook come to life in 2024’ https://t.co/FyUrA5jLTl pic.twitter.com/sc8K00QYe0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2024

Scott Richman, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, called for the return of the anti-mask law. (RELATED: Elite Universities Scale Back Operations To Cope With Surge In Pro-Palestinian Protests)

“A mask law will make a difference,” Richman told New York Post. “It effectively tanked the Ku Klux Klan. Nobody wanted their face to be seen.”

New York’s anti-mask law, which had been in place for nearly two centuries, was repealed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent protests have turned increasingly hateful, with incidents that evoke painful historical memories for many Jewish New Yorkers, the outlet stated. Mark Treyger, head of the Jewish Community Relations Council, likened the current situation to the Nazi-era and called for comprehensive measures to combat rising antisemitism.

“We are experiencing and seeing the Nazi playbook come to life in 2024,” he said, New York Post stated.

Antisemitic hate crimes have surged with a 150% increase in May compared to the same month last year, according to NYPD statistics. This 2024, 173 anti-Jewish hate crimes have been recorded, compared to 101 for all of 2023, according to the New York Post.