This Is Awesome: Mystery Baseball Leads To 8-Year-Old Phillies Fan Having The Best Day Of His Life

I say it all the time, and I’ll say it again: How can you not be romantic about baseball?

When it comes to the game of baseball, I think we’ve all had at least one magical moment in our lives, it’s just one of those sports. And that magic is still well and alive, evident by the recent London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, and the absolute awesomeness that it brought to an eight-year-old Phillies fan.

Zachery Dereniowski, a famous YouTuber who also goes by the name of MD Motivator, posted a reel on social media recently. And trigger warning: It may give you a tear or two. (RELATED: What A Show! Reds Fan Darts On Field, Does An Incredible Backflip And Then Gets Deflated With A Taser)

In the clip, Dereniowski offered the child, whose name is Mason, a choice between 1,000 pounds and a mystery baseball. Mason loves baseball so much that the choice was easy, the 1,000 pounds wasn’t even a thought in his innocent little head, it was just the love of the game.

So … what did he get for choosing the mystery baseball?

Dereniowski hooked him up with what will definitely be the best day of his life, as he and his entire family were invited to watch the London Series contest between Philadelphia and New York. And to make it even cooler, he got to meet a bunch of Phillies players!

Mason, who lives over in London, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a few years ago and started to love baseball when he was 5. Zachery Dereniowski (@mdmotivator_), surprised Mason with tickets to the London series. Mason got to go on the field and meet a bunch of Phillies🥹 pic.twitter.com/KBcmaCAzc1 — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) June 11, 2024

Pure baseball magic … incredible.