Oprah Hospitalized: ‘Stuff Was Coming Out Of Both Ends’

Gayle King announced that Oprah Winfrey was hospitalized with a stomach virus on Tuesday.

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends,” King said on CBS Mornings. She went on to add, “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV.” King explained Winfrey’s absence by putting the matter in perspective and noting that the talk show legend had fallen quite ill. “It was a very serious thing,” she said, before adding, that the 70-year-old tried to “rally,” but ultimately needed some medical assistance and rest.

Winfrey was notably missing from her scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings and had originally been scheduled to promote her latest book club pick. King explained her dear friend wanted to be there in person but was physically unable to, in spite of her efforts.

“She is resting and feeling better every day,” one of Winfrey’s representatives said in a statement to People.

“She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” King said.

“But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”(RELATED: ‘Poop Went Into My Mouth’: Christina Applegate Says She Contracted Horrible Virus, Blames Salad)

A spokesperson for Winfrey also confirmed the mogul is receiving care for dehydration but is showing notable signs of improvement after falling ill with some sort of stomach virus. There was no further information provided, and it’s unclear what caused this condition, or how long Winfrey has been battling this condition.

Winfrey took to social media to promote her book selection virtually.