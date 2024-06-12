Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Top Three Picks To Win The US Open

Paige Spiranac shared her top picks for the U.S. Open in a selfie video posted to X, June 12.

The former golf pro and social media influencer wasted no time launching into her predictions, and backed up her selections by explaining how she landed on these top names.

“And we are on quite a roll, We nailed the masters pick and the PGA, so let’s see if we can go three-for-three at the US Open,” she wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter. Spiranac recorded the video while indoors and dressed in a casual, low-cut tank top that boasted her cleavage.

Paige’s Picks for the US Open🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yn1EhHdSs3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 12, 2024

She went on to explain how she rounded off her favorite golf picks.

“If you wanna win a US Open, every aspect of your game has to be firing on all cylinders, but here are two categories that stuck out to me: amazing iron players and short game wizards,” she said.

“Because of those two things, I’m looking at, of course, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa for my outrights.”

Spiranac quipped about her awareness that Scheffler was an obvious choice.

“And I know everyone and their mothers are betting Scottie Scheffler this week, and for good reason,” she noted.

“But here are some other bets that I’m also liking: Top 5 finish Tommy Fleetwood, Top 10 finish Keegan Bradley and a top 20 finish Aaron Rai,” Spiranac said, as she finished rhyming off her predictions.

She concluded her video by throwing a question out to her fans, and encouraging them to remain engaged in the conversation.

“And that’s all for me — who do you guys have winning this week?” Spiranac asked. (RELATED: Construction Mishap Allegedly Causing US Open Grandstand Seats To Collapse)

The 2024 U.S. Open runs June 13–16 on course number 2 of Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.