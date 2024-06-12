Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Coming Together To Form An Iconic Doubles Team For The Olympics: REPORT

This is gonna be pretty damn cool to witness!
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the most legendary Spanish tennis stars to play the game, have both been selected to represent Spain as a doubles team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. The Summer Games kick off in July.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, just three days after Alcaraz won his first French Open championship, per tennis journalist José Morgado. (RELATED: Pinehurst No. 2 Should Ban This Geek For His Outright Nasty Disrespect To The US Open)
On top of that, the 38-year-old Nadal was also picked to represent Spain in singles play.
This will most likely be Nadal’s last appearance in the Olympics. First appearing in the event in 2004, he won a singles gold medal in 2008, and then in 2016, went on to win a doubles gold. That same year, he nearly medaled again with a fourth place finish in singles.
Comunicado Oficial: Dream Team Confirmed ✅#RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/teNzIiLjyE
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2024
Yeah, we’re all Team USA in this bish, let’s go ahead and get that out of the way … but tell me it won’t be cool to see Nadal and Alcaraz compete as a team.
If you’re not into that, you’re either not into tennis or just a blatant hater, because there aren’t many reasons why you wouldn’t be interested in something like this. You have a nation like Spain being represented, who is quite prestigious in the world of tennis, and the representation is two massive names from two completely different generations.
We very well may be looking at one of the most exciting Olympics of all-time, ladies and gentlemen.