Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Coming Together To Form An Iconic Doubles Team For The Olympics: REPORT

On top of that, the 38-year-old Nadal was also picked to represent Spain in singles play.

This will most likely be Nadal’s last appearance in the Olympics. First appearing in the event in 2004, he won a singles gold medal in 2008, and then in 2016, went on to win a doubles gold. That same year, he nearly medaled again with a fourth place finish in singles.

Yeah, we’re all Team USA in this bish, let’s go ahead and get that out of the way … but tell me it won’t be cool to see Nadal and Alcaraz compete as a team.

If you’re not into that, you’re either not into tennis or just a blatant hater, because there aren’t many reasons why you wouldn’t be interested in something like this. You have a nation like Spain being represented, who is quite prestigious in the world of tennis, and the representation is two massive names from two completely different generations.

We very well may be looking at one of the most exciting Olympics of all-time, ladies and gentlemen.