‘He’s A Twat’: Rob Schneider Spews His Views Of Will Smith

Comedian Rob Schneider slammed Will Smith during an interview on KIIS FM’s “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” Wednesday, calling him a “liar,” and blasting his character.

Co-host Kyle Sandilands asked Schneider if he had reached out to his pal, Chris Rock, after the infamous Oscars slap, which opened the floodgates on the conversation. The comic didn’t hold back and immediately laced into Smith with his scathing commentary.

“Will Smith is a twat!” Schneider said. “Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an asshole.”

The people around him seemed stunned by Schneider as he unleashed on Smith.

Recalling the incident that took the world by storm and dominated headlines for months afterward, he said, “But it’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian who’s literally the best comedian of our generation.”

“You wouldn’t have like, this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors,” Schneider said.

He continued his rant and explained why he hadn’t been vocal about the topic when the on-stage slap first occurred.

‘”But I wasn’t allowed to say anything at that time because we were part of the committee that’s supposed to punish him,” Schneider said.

Others weighed in on the matter and spoke of how they perceived Smith to be a great guy.

“He’s a liar. A complete, utter fraud. And it was exposed in that time,” Schneider said.

The famous comedian weighed in on how the Academy responded to Smith’s violent outburst in the middle of the awards show and criticized how the situation was handled.

“Will is a douchebag. The thing is that’s how politically correct the Academy is. That they were so cowardly,” he said.

“Because if I would have done that, they would have been hauled off to prison, but because they were so worried about being racist or whatever, they were like. “We can’t offend,'” he said.

Schneider reiterated, “But the point is, violence is what it is. And whether the color of your skin or your religion, it doesn’t matter if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there.” (RELATED: Rob Schneider Yanked Off Stage Mid-Set For Being Too Crass)

When asked if it could just have been a matter of Smith “standing up for his Mrs.,” Schneider said, “it doesn’t matter — you don’t hit another dude.”