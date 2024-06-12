ROOKE: Donald Trump Isn’t The Only Famous American Getting Railroaded In Fulton County

Former President Donald Trump is entangled in a politically motivated show trial in Fulton County, orchestrated by the disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, but he is not alone.

Young Thug, also known as Jeffery Williams, is currently facing a series of serious crimes under the same Georgia criminal conspiracy, or RICO, charges that are being used against Trump. The fact that the prosecutors in Williams’ case are from the same office as Willis further underscores the gravity of the situation.

It came to light this past week that the judge in his case, Judge Ural Glanvill, took part in a secret meeting, known as an ex parte, without his lawyer, where someone else allegedly confessed to crimes he is currently being tried for in the presence of the judge, prosecutors and the witness’s lawyer.

BREAKING: Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. Steel’s arrest followed the lawyer refusing to disclose the source of a private conversation between the judge, the DA, and a star witness. “You got… pic.twitter.com/BHQuylP2kw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 10, 2024

When Glanvill was confronted by William’s lawyer, Brian Steel, over the unconstitutional meeting, the judge shockingly held Steel in contempt of court for not revealing how he found out about it. (ROOKE: Trump Trial Judge Is Doing Everything In His Power To Confuse The Jury To Ensure Conviction)

Lester Tate, a former president of the Georgia Bar Association, told the New York Times that Granvill’s move to hold Steel in contempt for 20 days is “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” in what has been a “circuslike atmosphere.”

This situation highlights the potential for injustice within a seemingly corrupt system of law, a concern that should resonate with all, especially Trump.

The former president has long held that his RICO trial was political lawfare against him. Now, Williams is facing what seems like an unfair trial in which the outcome was determined from the start.