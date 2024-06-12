Video Shows ‘F**king Aggressive Shark’ Attack Jet-Skiers

A video circulating online shows a bull shark attacking jet skiers in Florida just days after a string of shark attacks.

Andrew Cady was reportedly jet-skiing with his son at Grayton Beach when a shark surrounded them, according to Inside Edition.

In a video shared by the outlet, a bull shark appears to circle around the jet ski. The shark then suddenly swims toward the jet ski, jumping slightly out of the water and splashing aggressively. The shark then continues circling before heading towards another jet skier nearby.

“This is a fucking aggressive shark, dude,” Cady can be heard saying in the video.

Cady then put the camera underwater, giving a clear view of the shark circling around in the water. Later in the video, the shark can be seen jumping out of the water between the two jet skis.

“It literally launched itself out of the water towards the back end of my jet ski,” Cady told Inside Edition. “It is a little unnerving to see that aggressive a bull shark within a few days of having three people attacked in a single day.”

This incident follows a recent string of shark attacks in Florida. (RELATED: ‘I Started Punching It’: Teen Girl Fights Off Shark As It Severs Body Part).

An Alabama teen suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a shark Friday in Walton County, Florida, according to WFLA News. A group of medical professionals vacationing on the beach were able to step in following the incident.

Two 15-year-old girls were about waist-deep in the water swimming when they were attacked, the outlet reported. One girl suffered serious injuries, in which the shark bit off her left hand, according to WSBTV. Doctors reportedly had to amputate above her knee on her right leg, the outlet noted.

The other girl sustained minor injuries to her foot following the attack, WFLA noted.

A 45-year-old woman was bitten by a shark roughly two miles from where the teen girls were attacked, WFLA reported. She reportedly suffered critical injuries to her arm and midsection. Part of her arm required amputation following the attack, the outlet noted.