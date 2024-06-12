Southern Mississippi Football Player Marcus ‘MJ’ Daniels Jr. Reportedly Shot And Killed

Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. was allegedly shot to death Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to multiple reports.

The alleged shooting happened at the Ivy Row apartment complex on Ivy Row Circle, according to WDAM-TV. The 21-year-old’s body reportedly went in for an autopsy shortly after being discovered.

Southern Mississippi’s athletic department released a statement, saying:

“The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus,” the school said in a statement. “We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

A reporter saw Southern Mississippi’s football coach Will Hall on the scene with law enforcement after the shooting occurred, WDAM-TV reported. (RELATED: Three Southern Mississippi Football Players Shot At Nightclub)

The investigation is still ongoing as Hattiesburg Chief of Police Hardy Sims urged locals to help locate the shooter.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family. We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim of the family. We are asking the community for their help and to come forward with any information pertaining to this tragic incident and the untimely death of Marcus Daniels,” Sims said, WDAM-TV reported.

Daniels had just finished his first season with Southern Mississippi after transferring from Ole Miss, according to the Southern Miss Athletics Department. He had three interceptions and posted 29 tackles in 12 games.

The team moved the senior from cornerback to safety for the 2024 season, Hattiesburg American reported.