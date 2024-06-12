‘You’re A Piece Of Garbage’: GOP Rep. Troy Nehls Rips Paul Ryan Over Statements On Trump

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls ripped former House Speaker and Fox News board member Paul Ryan on Tuesday over his comments made about former President Donald Trump.

Nehls released a statement to CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Tuesday in response to a comment from Ryan made earlier in the day during a Fox News interview. In a social post on X (formerly known as Twitter), posted by Raju, the Texas Republican lawmaker slammed Ryan and advocated that he should be kicked “out of the party” as a response to his comments. (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Them Intrinsically Dislike You’: Fox News Host Confronts Paul Ryan About Viewers Detesting Him)

“Paul Ryan you’re a piece of garbage. You’re a piece of garbage and we should kick you out of the party. … Don’t go spouting your mouth off and saying that you’re a conservative. You’re spitting in the face of the leader of our party. I mean grow up a little bit,” Nehls told Raju.

Earlier in the day on Fox News, Ryan slammed Trump for being “unfit for office,” claiming that the former president was willing to put himself “above the Constitution.”

“I voted for him in 2016, hoping that there was gonna be a different kind of person in office. I do think character is a really important issue if you put yourself above the Constitution, as he had done,” Ryan said.

Before continuing, a Fox host then questioned Ryan if the actions of Jan. 6 also had a role to play in his opinion on the former president, to which he claimed it was “a part” of it.

“That’s a part of it. I think it’s a contribution of factors, but I think it really is just character at the end of the day and the fact that if you’re willing to put yourself about the Constitution and oath you swear when you take into federal office — whether it’s president or a member of Congress, you swear an oath to the Constitution. And if you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office,” Ryan said.

However, this is not the first time Ryan has previously gone against Trump in a public setting. Within May, the former House Speaker told Yahoo Finance that he would not be voting for Trump come this November, stating that he would be writing in another Republican instead. Since Nehls’ statement was released, Ryan has yet to respond publicly.