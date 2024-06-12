TV Commentator Howard Fineman Dies, Wife Says

Howard Fineman’s wife, Amy Nathan, shared through his Twitter account that Fineman passed away late last night from pancreatic cancer.

She shared that he had been battling pancreatic cancer for the past two years but passed away on Tuesday at 75 years old. (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘Shaft’ Dead At 81)

“I am heartbroken to share my brilliant and extraordinary husband passed away late last night surrounded by those he loved most, his family,” Nathan wrote in the post. “He valiantly battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years. He couldn’t have been adored more. The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it.”

Fineman was a journalist and television commentator and covered nine presidential campaigns. He worked at Newsweek as the publication’s political correspondent, senior editor and deputy bureau chief.

Fineman started his career at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, where he covered state politics as well as the region’s coal industry and environment. He joined the paper’s Washington bureau in 1978, and in 1980 moved to Newsweek, Deadline shared.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, he interviewed former President George Bush and also did another cover story that won the National Magazine Award called “Bush and God.”

After The Washington Post announced the sale of Newsweek, he joined The Huffington Post as global editorial director, reflecting journalism’s shift toward digital, Deadline reported.

Fineman was a regular panelist on Washington Week in Review on PBS from 1983 to 1995, and from 1995 to 1998 he was on CNN’s The Capital Gang Sunday.

Fineman continued to publish commentaries and provide political analysis in recent years. A piece in The New York Times in 2018 reflected on the shooting massacre of the Tree of Life synagogue, where he went as a child growing up in Pittsburgh.

“My response is grief, of course, and the immediate realization that this horror is part of a larger pattern of mayhem and hatred in America and around the world. Churches, minority communities, gay nightclubs, politicians and journalists are threatened. We live in an age of assault rifles, pipe bombs and bone saws,” Fineman wrote at the time, according to Deadline. “But I also have to admit — and am grieved to admit — that the mass murder at Tree of Life has shaken my perhaps naïve faith in this country, one that I began developing as a boy growing up in Pittsburgh.”

He will be remembered by his loved ones and the honorary work he did for the American media.