Construction Mishap Reportedly Causing U.S. Open Grandstand Seats To Collapse

We’ve got a situation, ladies and gentlemen!

The 2024 U.S. Open doesn’t actually kick off until Thursday, but we’ve already got some wild drama poppin’ off at Pinehurst. And here’s the kicker: It has zero to do with the golfers.

According to Tron Carter of No Laying Up, who has been citing multiple golf fans, the grandstand seats at the tournament are collapsing as fans sit on them following a construction mishap. The company that built the grandstands reportedly used screws that weren’t long enough — in other words, they were being cheap. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Is Getting Ready For The US Open By Having His Son Charlie Work As His Swing Consultant)

One fan in particular that was at Monday’s practice round made the claim that they saw someone who buckled in his seat, and in the process of this, three screws came falling out. Also, the person reported that one of the second hole grandstands is now shut down because of the seating issues.

And this is just one report that we have … here are all of Carter’s tweets:

This came thru the DM’s. Working to ascertain more, but could be a fantastic storyline as the week goes along. Basically the spectator version of Peter Kostis’ “face collapse” idea: pic.twitter.com/AZZ94ySCL0 — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 10, 2024

Another (unrelated) source describing similar: pic.twitter.com/qcI8qb66NQ — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 10, 2024

Folks, we officially have a situation. Also keep in mind that the last time the USGA held an Open at Pinehurst they paired Lowry, de Jonge and Stadler. Are they sending a message?? pic.twitter.com/kwQcZPFtb4 — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 10, 2024

The U.S. Open was already gonna be interesting, but we’ve really ratcheted up things now!