Video Captures Chaos As Man Boards Moving Fire Truck, Firefighters React

In a bizarre incident in South Central Los Angeles, a man attempted to interfere with a fire truck en route to a car accident, leading to chaos that was caught on video, according to TMZ. The footage, which has been circulating online, shows the individual reportedly running into the street and leaping onto the moving fire engine as it was headed to respond to an emergency just blocks away.

The video captures the man holding onto the fire truck as it backs up in an apparent effort to shake him off, the outlet stated. Despite this, he allegedly maintains his grip and even reaches inside, seemingly trying to grab at the firefighters. The situation escalates as two firefighters are forced to exit the truck and physically remove the man, who briefly flees the scene before being chased by the firefighters. (RELATED: Video Shows Fire Truck Swerve To Avoid Car, Slam Into Building)

However, the confrontation didn’t end there. After initially walking away, the man returned and jumped onto the fire engine once again, TMZ reported. He allegedly continued to aggressively pursue the firefighters inside until the police arrived. Officers then had to use force to subdue and detain him.

The man was subsequently arrested and is now facing charges, including interfering with the discharge of duty by a firefighter or emergency rescue personnel and felony assault, according to TMZ. Due to the disruption caused by this individual, the fire truck he targeted was unable to reach the car crash it was initially dispatched to. Another unit had to be sent to handle the emergency, illustrating the broader public safety impact of the incident.