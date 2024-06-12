Internet Abuzz As Taylor Swift Video Goes Viral. We Should Just Give The Poor Woman A Break

A video of Taylor Swift swiping snot off her face with her bare hands has gone viral, as fans critique every single movement she makes.

The famous singer was caught wiping her snot and licking some off her lip while she performed on stage as part of her “Eras Tour” in Edinburgh, Scotland. While some fans have been understanding about it, especially given the freezing temperatures, others are just not giving her a break. Some reports blamed it on her performing in skin-revealing costumes in weather between 48 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. I know this might sound crazy, but she’s human too.

The most widely circulated viral video was shared by a fan on Twitter and the singer could be seen wiping the boogers off her nose. Then, as she removed her hands from her face, her snot was dangling from her fingers. It’s unlikely the star created her tour outfits with pockets that accommodate tissues to blow her nose on stage, so I’m not sure how this human moment has become so widely scrutinized.

The snot was pretty obvious against the sparkly green mini skirt, before she gave her fingers a little wipe on the fabric.

Sadly, this wasn’t the only ‘sticky situation’ that Swift found herself in.

The famous singer was also caught on camera touching her snot again in during her sold-out show in Murrayfield Stadium, before wiping it off her hand and onto her red and black jumpsuit, while she sang, “Don’t Blame Me.” (RELATED: Pedro Pascal Describes Driver Spitting ‘Big Glob Of Saliva’ At Him During Road Rage Incident)

Yet another clip showed Swift licking the boogers off her face as the snot oozed over her signature red lipstick while she played the piano.

While this might not be the entertainment that fans signed up to see, the fact that they’re “picking” at this issue seems unfair. Swift has been thrilling fans with her high-energy shows and hitting the notes in spite of the extreme weather. Let’s give the lady a break, shall we?