Suspect In Custody After Alleged Armed Standoff Inside Seattle FBI Building

A reportedly armed woman was apprehended Wednesday afternoon by Seattle’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) SWAT team after she allegedly barricaded herself inside the building’s lobby, according to local reports.

Authorities responded to reports of the woman being inside of the FBI building around 3 p.m., attempting first to negotiate with the woman, according to Komo News. Around 4:12 p.m. authorities were then able to arrest the woman without incident, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Sniper Taking Out Bank Robber Through Computer Monitor)

“We are grateful to the Seattle Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Protective Service, and other law enforcement partners for their commitment to protecting our community,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office Richard A. Collodi told the outlet.

Video footage posted to Twitter circulated online during the incident, showing a handful of authorities surrounding the building in the downtown area.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous Law enforcement are in a standoff with a Armed Female inside the FBI Building ⁰⁰📌#Seattle | #Washington ⁰⁰Currently, numerous law enforcement agencies and other responders are at the scene in downtown Seattle, Washington, where they are engaged in a… pic.twitter.com/TrUxg8ZYkp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 12, 2024

Large police presence in response to report of an armed woman in the federal building off 3rd, Spring. PD confirms it has a team on scene assisting w federal partners to negotiate with the woman.

Still unclear what she was doing here or where she is in the building @komonews pic.twitter.com/hdjio8H8IJ — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) June 12, 2024

VIDEO | Footage of police surrounding the FBI building in Seattle at gunpoint They have shut down the roads#breaking #seattle #washington pic.twitter.com/Zmi1XuInsS — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 12, 2024

According to an FBI source, the woman entered the FBI’s office around 3:04 p.m allegedly holding a gun before agents stopped her in the lobby, Kiro7 reported. Local Seattle authorities stated the woman held the gun to her chest and did not hold any hostages, according to the outlet.

It is unclear what led the woman to allegedly enter the building in the first place. Additionally, the FBI has stated they will not provide any information regarding the woman’s identity, as they continue to investigate her motives, Komo News reported.