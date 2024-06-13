Adam Schiff Repeats The Same Word Over And Over, Presumably In Attempt To Make A Point

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California repeated the word “guilty” 34 times in a row in reference to former President Donald Trump during a Thursday hearing.

Schiff’s repetition of the word came during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the conduct of the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg towards Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records by a Manhattan jury. Schiff, a highly vocal critic of Trump, said he wanted to quote the five-woman, seven-man panel that rendered the verdict. (RELATED: ‘Minds Aren’t Changing’: CNN Data Guru Says Bragg Trial Isn’t Derailing ‘Trump Train’)

WATCH:

Adam Schiff Appears To Malfunction, Repeats Same Word Over And Over In Congressional Hearing pic.twitter.com/eilgq9n4k1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2024

“Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Schiff said prior to questioning CNN legal analyst and former ambassador Norm Eisen.

Republicans on the committee and other witnesses at the hearing, including Federal Election Commission (FEC) member Trey Trainor and attorney Elizabeth Foley, expressed doubts about the fairness of the trial, leveling accusations of bias towards New York Judge Juan Merchan. Merchan made three donations via ActBlue in 2020, according to (FEC) records: A $15 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign and two $10 donations, one to a Democratic group called “Stop Republicans” and one to a “Progressive Turnout Project.”

Following Schiff’s repetition of the word “Guilty,” he accused Republicans of “giving up their political souls” and asked Eisen to define the “animating idea” of a second Trump administration should the former President win the 2024 election. Eisen proceeded to compare Trump to the Confederacy and southern segregationists. (RELATED: ‘Absurd Moments’: DCNF Reporter Recounts New York Judge Telling Trump Attorney ‘You Should Have Objected More’)

“Donald Trump represents the most grave danger to this country, at least since the end of Jim Crow, very likely since the commencement of the civil war, and perhaps since the founding of our nation,” Eisen claimed.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.