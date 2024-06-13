‘They Know That They’re Losing’: Anna Paulina Luna Claims Lawmakers ‘Hearing’ Biden Won’t Be Dem Nominee

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed Thursday on Fox News Capitol Hill lawmakers are “hearing” President Joe Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee come this November.

Luna appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the recent meeting GOP lawmakers had with former President Donald Trump on Thursday morning. Fox host Jesse Watters asked Luna about the policies discussed in the closed door meeting, to which Luna revealed some of Trump’s ideas on foreign affairs. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s Meeting With House Republicans)

“I think the number one issue that he has is, especially a concern for what’s happening right now with Russia, obviously.” Luna said. “There’s the media really silencing what’s happening with Russia — warships off the coast of Cuba and also Florida. But I think more importantly too he made it sure that the American people would know that what is currently happening in Ukraine and Israel would have never happened under him and he does have a plan and solution moving forward.”

“I also want to point out that he understands that world leaders respect him and right now with currently what’s coming out of the White House that, you know, a lot of people realize that Joe Biden is likely not going to be the nominee,” she continued. “Which is from what we’re hearing on Capitol Hill, Representative [Kevin] Kiley had reported that Kamala Harris [is] actually eyeing a run for California governor because of it.”

“Right, that’s the backup plan. So you are hearing also in D.C. that Joe Biden isn’t going to be the Democrat nominee?” Watters asked.

“Correct,” Luna responded. “It appears that our colleagues are trying to put guardrails on a 2024 presidential election with President Trump and also what you are seeing is according to our pulling, you know as well as I do that they have been trying to really paint Republicans as anti-woman and they’re trying to push an abortion crisis right now with the election and I don’t think that’s a case. A lot of the American people know that really this is a state rights decision and so I think that they know that they’re losing. It’s very evident at this point.”

Reports have circulated that top Democratic Party members are allegedly panicking over the chance that Biden may lose the 2024 election against Trump, according to Politico. Recent polling shows Trump has not only been leading against Biden in major key swing states, but is also polling well among key Democratic voting blocs. For example, in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump has narrowed his deficit against Biden, winning 20% of black voters despite Biden having won the voting bloc by over 60% in 2020.