‘Bang Gavel’: Fetterman Has Biden Moment On The Senate Floor

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman had a major brain fart on the Senate floor Thursday reading “bang gavel” out loud from a script when it was likely intended to be an action directive, a CSPAN video shows.

Fetterman was adjourning the Senate session Thursday when he made the comical mistake.

“Under the previous order, the Senate stands adjourned until 3 p.m. on Monday. Bang gavel,” Fetterman read before immediately catching his snafu and laughing before pounding the gavel, CSPAN video shows.

“Under the previous order, the Senate stands adjourned until 3pm on Monday. Bang gavel.” Sen. Fetterman then bangs gavel. Then laughs. (h/t @CraigCaplan ) pic.twitter.com/WKm5p04qLd — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 13, 2024

Fetterman, making a rare appearance in a suit and tie and not his usual hooded sweatshirt, laughed off the incident before adjourning the session.

The slip-up was Biden-esque, reminiscent of April moment when the President also appeared to read aloud an action directive off a teleprompter.

“Folks, imagine what we could do next. Four more years … Pause,” Biden said during a campaign speech at the North America’s Building Trade Union National Legislative Conference. (RELATED: CNN Interview Turns Into 12 Seconds Of Silence As Fetterman Appears To Ponder Dana Bash’s Question)

Fetterman’s foul-up comes just days after he and his wife Giselle crashed into another car in Maryland. The pair were hospitalized Sunday and doctors at Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia treated him for a bruised shoulder, according to WPVI.

The police report noted Fetterman was driving at a “high rate of speed” before rear-ending another vehicle, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The report also noted Fetterman was at fault for the crash, according to The AP.