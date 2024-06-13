Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out After Mistaken Identity Incident With Police

Officers from The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detained Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, at a gas station Tuesday near Woodland Hills, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The incident was the result of a mix-up. Police matched the singer’s Mercedes Benz to the description of a car used by a burglary suspect to flee the scene of a crime. The misunderstanding was caught on video and widely shared by TMZ. Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to social media Wednesday, admitting she was “shaken up” by the incident.

“Luckily my daughter was not in the vehicle at the time,” the star wrote to her Instagram story.

Bhad Bhabie explained the circumstances of the circulating video that showed the police detaining her in plain view of passersby and customers who stopped in at the gas station.

“Yesterday we got pulled over by LAPD,” she wrote. “They eventually released us and explained they were looking for a similar vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity. We are okay but a bit shaken up.”

Bhad Bhabie was reportedly cooperative during the ordeal, and police promptly released her as soon as they realized they had stopped her in error and she wasn’t the suspect in their case, according to TMZ.

The famous singer recently gave birth to her first child with Le Vaughn. It is unclear where the pair were heading when police intercepted their journey. They did not offer an explanation about where their young daughter was at the time. (RELATED: Famous ‘Cash Me Outside’ Influencer Reveals Major Life News)

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame after an infamous appearance on Dr. Phil, which led to her being was referred to as the “Cash Me Outside” girl.

She has since pocketed millions of dollars through her rap career and adult content she shares with subscribers on OnlyFans.