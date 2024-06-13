Biden Reveals Whether He Will Commute Hunter’s Sentence In First Comments Since Verdict

President Joe Biden revealed Thursday whether he would commute his son’s sentence in his first comments since a Delaware jury found his son guilty on three felony gun counts.

A Delaware jury convicted Hunter Biden on Tuesday on counts that he knowingly possessed the gun while suffering a drug addiction and made false statements on the purchase document. The president reportedly said during the trial that he would not pardon his son, though during a press gaggle Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left the door open for Biden to commute his sentence.

“No,” Biden said Thursday about whether he would commute his son’s sentence.

Earlier in his press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden addressed whether he believed his son’s trial was fair.

“I’m extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know,” Biden said. “And I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said — I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

Jean-Pierre did not rule out such a move Wednesday, adding that she had not spoken to the president about the verdict.

“I’ve wondered about a commutation? Whether that would be on the table?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre, referencing the president’s previous comments on a potential pardon.

“What I will say, I haven’t even spoken to the president about this, since the verdict came out, and as we all know the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet. But you saw the president do an interview just last week when he was in Normandy, and he was asked a question, several questions about this, and he was very clear, very upfront … Obviously, very definitive … you have his own words. I just don’t have anything beyond that.”

“You’re not ruling out that he would commute the sentence? ” another reporter followed up.

“What I’m saying is that the president — I have not spoken to the president about this and what I’m saying is that he was asked about a pardon, he was asked about the trial specifically and he answered it very clearly, very forthright,” Jean-Pierre added. “As we know the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet. I don’t have anything beyond what the president said. He has been very clear about this.”

In December, Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president would not pardon his son.

Special counsel David Weiss brought charges against Hunter Biden in September 2023. The trial began on June 3 and the defense rested on Monday. By Tuesday, the 12 person jury had a unanimous guilty verdict.

During the trial, Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend and brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, as well as Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden testified. (RELATED: Biden Pays Visit To Daughter-In-Law Ahead Of Expected Testimony In Hunter’s Gun Trial)

Throughout the trial, first lady Jill Biden traveled about 3,600 miles to and from France to Delaware to be in the courtroom, the Daily Mail reported. Biden’s entire travel between the two countries is estimated to cost $345,400 in flight costs, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation told the outlet. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is expected to cover the reimbursement for the trip, a White House official told the outlet.

Despite all the travel, the first lady still missed the verdict of her step son, rushing into the court house late, according to NBC News.