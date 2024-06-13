‘Mommy, I’m Not Leaving You Here’: Woman Says Heroic 8-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot In Head While Trying To Protect Her

A father allegedly shot his eight-year-old boy June 5 in Burnsville, Minnesota, while the child was trying to protect his mother, the Star Tribune reported.

Cherish Edwards said her son, Amir Demarion Harden, was killed after his father allegedly shot him in the head and neck, according to the Star Tribune. The boy succumbed to his injuries Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Their report shows the cause of death as “Complications of gunshot wound of the head/neck.”

Danair Harden, the boy’s father, shot himself after allegedly shooting his son in an effort to take his own life, according to law enforcement. As of Tuesday, he remained in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Baby With Gunshot Wound And A Burned Down House: Police Release Harrowing Bodycam Footage Of Hours-Long Standoff)

Dakota County / Burnsville – Report of a SHOOTING.

Near County Rd 11 and Echo Park Ln.

Three EMS rigs requested.

Before midnight. pic.twitter.com/Stnk3Pyu7I — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) June 6, 2024

Danair had been in court facing charges for allegedly assaulting Edwards. He was set free on $4,000 bail the day before the alleged shooting, but the prosecution had requested a $10,000 bail, according to the Star Tribune.

“We don’t know that the child was an intended target, and that’s part of what is still under investigation,” said city spokeswoman Carissa Larsen, who also noted that the incident appeared to be a “domestic family issue,” the Star Tribune reported.

Edwards recounted the story in an online fundraiser set up to raise money for expenses and bills. She said the father allegedly wanted to shoot her as Amir tried to wrestle the gun from his father’s hand. Eventually, Danair allegedly shot Amir. The mother said she tried to tell the boy to flee, but he said “mommy, I’m not leaving you here.”

His siblings witnessed the incident, according to Edwards.