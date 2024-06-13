‘Great Outcome’: Firefighters, Cops In Virginia Rescue Children From Well

Firefighters assisted by police officers in Central Virginia rescued two minors from a well Thursday, according to statements.

The two children — one aged 12 years and the other six — had fallen 35-odd feet into a well on the 7400-block of Studley Road, according to a statement from the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department. The firefighters and emergency medical services members reportedly were at the scene at about 1:40 p.m.

“Utilizing ladders and a rope system, both patients were rescued from the well at 2:14pm,” the statement reads.

Both children sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police officers from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue effort, the fire department said.

Reactions to the news were largely positive. (RELATED: Video Shows Deputy Breaking Car Window To Save Toddler From Heat)

“Excellent job Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, and a great outcome!” said the Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to all the heroes & their assistance,” said one.

“Thank you!” said WTVR CBS 6 News, which also reported on the incident.

“Great job by all!! So glad this outcome was positive! So scary!!” added another.

“So scary… glad they are ok and someone knew they fell in.. was this well open ? Scares me people leave wells open,” a commenter wondered.

“And keep an eye on your children!!!” another warned.

“Hanover County Fire-EMS encourages all residents to ensure wells are appropriately covered and maintained,” the fire department said.

In a similar, historic event that occurred Oct.14, 1987, the then 18-month-old Jessica McClure fell 22 feet below the ground into an eight-inch well in her aunt’s backyard in Midland, western Texas, ABC13 Houston reported.

Rescuers heard McClure singing “Winnie the Pooh” from within the well, which spurred on the rescue effort, People Magazine reported.

It took 58 hours and the expertise of oil and gas workers to rescue McClure, according to ABC13 Houston. The story gripped the entire country at the time.

McClure had a toe amputated and sustained a cut to her head. Now a mother, she, however, could not recall the event, the outlet reported.

A paramedic named Robert O’Donnell pulled McClure out of the well. He suffered depression apparently from the strain of the publicity that followed, and took his life Apr. 23, 1995 aged 37, the New York Times reported.

“It was the greatest moment of Robert’s life and it was the worst thing that ever happened to him, “O’Donnell’s mother reportedly told the New York Times.