Chris Brown Gets Stuck Dangling Above Stage In Stunt Gone Wrong

Chris Brown’s Tuesday concert in New Jersey left him hanging — in every sense of the word.

Video of the incident showed the famous singer suspended from the ceiling as part of a choreographed stunt for his show. However, he ended up stuck in one position, hovering several feet about the stage’s floor, in an obvious state of error. There appeared to be some sort of technical difficulties that prevented him from being hoisted up or down, and he remained in a precarious position for several moments while attempting to belt out the tunes. Fans looked on as crew members made their way to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, and brought the visibly angered singer down with the use of a ladder.

Chris Brown gets pissed off at staff after getting stuck in the air during his New Jersey concert performance pic.twitter.com/6UPRvYEdxR — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 13, 2024

Brown was performing “Under The Influence,” when it was clear that his suspension wires somehow malfunctioned.

Several female dancers continued with their choreographed dance routine, seemingly unaware that Brown was dangling above them with no ability to independently adjust his position in either direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

Brown sang a few bars, paused a bit and resumed singing, while visibly struggling to get some assistance. He made a series of hand gestures and signals that seemed more angry than frantic, and eventually, the crew members managed to make their way to the stage with a ladder that was long enough to assist the star, who at this point had remained awkwardly dangling from the rigging for far too long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

He managed to unhook himself from his own safety gear and took a few steps down the rungs of the ladder before he jumped down to the stage. (RELATED: Fans Gasp After Carrie Underwood Appears To Abruptly Disappear Off Rainy Stage)

Brown was visibly annoyed and seemed to exchange some angry words that included aggressive hand gestures. He eventually resumed singing into the microphone and continued his show.

Fans cheered and sang back the lyrics as Brown performed, and things seemed to resume as planned.