Video Shows Climate Protesters Tackled, Arrested By Authorities During Congressional Baseball Game

A handful of Climate Defiance protesters were seen Wednesday evening being tackled and arrested by Capitol Police after rushing the field during the congressional baseball game, video shows.

Videos posted to Twitter show the chaotic moments a group of protesters, a part of Climate Defiance, a climate change organization known for taking action, stormed the baseball field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. In one close-up clip, a handful of protesters could be seen hopping over the railing and onto the field as people in the crowd could be heard shouting.

As the activists were seen attempting to run across the park, multiple officials could be seen quickly tackling some to the ground in order to apprehend them. Another clip shows some of the protesters being walked off the field after being caught by authorities, as one protester could be hearing shouting about “fossil fuels” and stating that game was “nothing but a fucking farce.” (RELATED: Biden Team Reportedly Took Step Toward Killing Natural Gas Project After Meeting With 25-Year-Old TikTok Influencer)

Following the incident, the climate group confirmed online that eight of their activists had been arrested for “shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game,” posting both videos and images of the incident. The group additionally claimed some members had been “brutalized” as well as “beaten and bruised,” showing a video of an activist being bulldozed by a Capitol officer.

“We were brutalized tonight – beaten and bruised as we took over the Congressional Baseball Game. Our bodies are bloodied but our spirits are unmoved. We will build a better world. We will rise again. We will prevail. Just you wait,” the group wrote online.

The call out from Climate Defiance protesters was allegedly due to lawmakers sending “billions of public” funds to allegedly “subsidize deadly fossil fuels.”