CNN’s John King on Thursday warned about how fragile President Joe Biden’s coalition is in comparison to former President Donald Trump’s.

Biden has lost significant ground to Trump among black and Hispanic Americans across the six swing states, a May New York Times/Siena College poll found. King on “CNN News Central” noted these voters, as well as blue collar and young Americans, as demographics Biden is having a tough time swaying to vote for him. (RELATED: Dems’ Black, Latino Advantage Has Massively Shrunk Under Biden, Polls Show)

CNN’s John King Warns About ‘All The Cracks’ In Biden’s Coalition pic.twitter.com/ZXu75AucXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2024

“All the cracks in the Biden coalition, you can find them in Michigan,” King told host Kate Bolduan. “All of them. So you could look at it from the half empty perspective and say, ‘wow, tough state.’ Or you can look at it from the half-full perspective is ‘despite all those problems, it’s that close.’ It’s that close. So which way do you want to look at it?”

Members of the United Auto Workers in Michigan told CNN Wednesday Trump is getting support in part because of electric vehicle mandates and economic issues. Trump is beating Biden by 0.3% in a head-to-head matchup in the state, according to the RealClearPolling average, with the two tied when third-party candidates are included in surveys.

Bolduan followed up by asking which presidential candidate’s coalition is more complex.

“The Democrat coalition is more complicated because it has more pieces, right? You have the black turnout, you have the Latino turnout,” King said. “You got to keep your share of the blue collar voters. The younger voters have been key to the Democrats in the last few election cycles. And they’re really mad at the president right now, especially over Israel-Hamas.”

“Trump’s biggest problems is Haley voters, people who are Republicans by DNA, who probably voted for him in 2016,” King continued. “A lot of them went to Biden in 2020. They don’t like either one of them … That’s a singular problem to solve. It’s a big problem. Your home state of Indiana, Nikki Haley gets what, 20%, 22%, six, seven weeks after she dropped out of the race. That’s a problem for Trump, but it’s one thing and they’re DNA Republicans. Biden has a lot more complicated little pieces. It’s tougher.”

Democratic strategist James Carville and television personality Donny Deutsch sounded the alarm in a podcast episode aired on Thursday about “Hispanic males” ditching the Democratic Party.

“We’re gonna lose Hispanic males,” Carville said. “We’re gonna fuckin’ lose ’em.”

