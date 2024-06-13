Editorial

‘Unacceptable’: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst Absolutely Skewers Luka Dončić After Devastating Finals Loss

BLOG
DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Luka Dončić #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Damn! Windy went in!

The Dallas Mavericks have looked absolutely atrocious throughout the NBA Finals, and as a result, they’re currently down 0-3 and are in danger of getting swept. Their most recent disaster was Wednesday night when they took a Game 3 defeat, 106-99, to the Boston Celtics.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavs started getting blown out, being down by as much as 21 points at one point. However, Dallas had a very aggressive comeback, nearly taking the lead until point guard Luka Dončić fouled out with a little more than four minutes to go in the contest. Not being able to help his squad in the last stretch, the Mavs ultimately lost the game. (RELATED: JJ Redick To ‘Formally Interview’ With Lakers For Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT)

Following the contest, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made an appearance on “SportsCenter” and was questioned by host Scott Van Pelt about Dončić and his sixth foul, and Windy kept it “a hunnid” as the kids say. He blasted the Mavericks guard for getting fouled out, and then afterward, crushed him for how he’s been acting — and playing on top of that.

“I thought it was perfect that Luka fell onto the ground there in an unacceptable position to put himself in with four minutes left and five fouls and then immediately looks at the bench and says you better bleeping challenge it, as if it’s the bench’s fault that he just made a terrible play,” Windhorst said.

Oh, but that wasn’t all, Windy ratcheted things up further!

WATCH:

A Kendrick Lamar-esque death shot, for sure.