Florida Teens Arrested Over TikTok’s ‘Door Kick Challenge’

Authorities arrested two Florida teens over Tiktok’s “Door Kick Challenge,” Fox News reported Thursday.

Two Florida teenagers have been arrested after surveillance video captured them participating in a dangerous TikTok challenge known as the “Door Kick Challenge.” The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported that the two 15-year-olds were apprehended on multiple counts of burglary after admitting to kicking in the front doors of four homes in Spring Hill, according to Fox News.

Over the past two weeks, deputies responded to reports of unknown individuals damaging front doors by kicking them during the early morning hours. In several instances, the force of the kicks caused the doors to fly open, alarming the residents, the outlet reported. The teenagers, who lived within walking distance of the targeted homes, cited the viral social media trend as their motivation. Sheriff Al Nienhuis emphasized the potential dangers of this reckless behavior.

‘Exceptionally dangerous’ TikTok challenge lands Florida teens in handcuffs: Two Florida teens have been identified and arrested after surveillance video captured them kicking in the doors of residents’ homes as part of a TikTok challenge. The Hernando… https://t.co/919wBiwGFz pic.twitter.com/2mIXTB6s4O — Global Voters (@global_voters) June 13, 2024

“This situation was exceptionally dangerous on several levels,” Nienhuis said, Fox News reported. “First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending the household. Second, if this occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity.” (RELATED: Four New York Teens Die In Car Crash Linked To Viral TikTok ‘Challenge’)

Both teens were charged with four counts of burglary of a dwelling and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. After being processed, they were released into the custody of their parents, according to Fox News.