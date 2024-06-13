Hollywood Passed Up A Gay Superman? I’m Calling BS

C-List celebrity Matt Bomer is whining about losing out on a “Superman” role because he’s gay. But if you believe that, I have a bisexual bridge down in Brooklyn to sell you.

Talking on the “Awards Chatter” podcast Monday, he explained how he was the “director’s choice for the role,” but then his sexuality leaked publicly and it was “weaponized” against him.

Granted, this was back in the early 2000s, a time when the gay agenda still wasn’t fully mainlined in American culture. Back then, people would still react poorly if their local public library decided to put on a transvestite striptease for toddlers. Today, it’s pretty much state-mandated.

But for Hollywood, openly flouting sexual norms had long since been seen as an asset. McCarthy was right when he said Hollywood was filled with homosexuals in the 1950s, but at least then it was genuinely subversive. By the 90s, Americans were apathetic, if not enthusiastic, about Hollywood’s fetishes.

“The Birdcage” came out in 1996 and topped the box office despite painting a drag queen caricature of conservative America. “American Beauty” featured a gay murder-suicide but took in $350 million and won Best Picture in 1999. Perhaps it was “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005 that finally opened the floodgates. Since then, Hollywood producers have delighted in maximizing deviancy in both quality and quantity one franchise at a time.

There’s just no way Bomer lost out on “Superman” for being gay. Superman is the most masculine archetype in American popular culture. He’d be the ultimate scalp in the left’s plot to queer America, their crowning achievement. If anything, Bomer was passed up because he wasn’t gay enough. He might be a little on the twink side, but he’d still pass as an all-American Clark Kent.

More likely, he was passed over because he’s just a cut-rate TV actor. Who’s ever watched “White Collar,” anyway?