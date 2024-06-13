ICE Nabs 5 Illegal Immigrants Wanted For Murder In Statewide Sweep

Federal immigration authorities announced a slate of recent arrests that took five illegal immigrants wanted for murder out of American communities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested three Mexican nationals and two Honduran nationals over a two-week time period in late May and early June in Texas, the agency announced. Among those apprehended by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations agents include: a 38-year-old Honduran wanted in Mexico for multiple murders; a 21-year-old Mexican wanted in Veracruz, Mexico, for homicide; a 42-year-old Honduran wanted in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina for homicide; a 41-year-old previously deported Mexican wanted in Durango, Mexico, for homicide; and a 40-year-old Mexican wanted in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, for homicide. (RELATED: Biden Admin Sued Over Executive Order Cracking Down On Illegal Immigration)

“The ability of ERO Houston and ERO Waco fugitive operations officers to quickly translate intelligence into actionable leads that result in the arrest and removal of dangerous foreign fugitives and other criminal noncitizens from the community is unparalleled across the country,” ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford said in a statement.

“In one case, they were able to successfully locate and arrest an unlawfully present murder fugitive in just seven hours, which is almost unheard of given all of the logistical hurdles and surveillance needed to safely take a dangerous fugitive like that into custody,” Bradford continued.

The press release did not identify the five illegal immigrants who were arrested in the statewide sweep, which has become a common practice during the Biden administration.

The announcement of the crackdown in Texas follows the arrest of Senior MS-13 leader Cesar Humberto Lopez-Larios at a Houston airport on Sunday by ICE and FBI authorities. Lopez-Larios had been a fugitive for over three years and was wanted on conspiracy to provide and conceal material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, conspiracy to finance terrorism, and narco-terrorism conspiracy, according to local reporting.

News also broke on Tuesday about the arrest of at least six foreign nationals across the U.S. suspected of having ISIS ties, highlighting the potential threat improper screening of noncitizens poses to the country.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General released a report on Friday determining that federal immigration authorities are not properly vetting the millions of noncitizens entering and living in the U.S., warning that dangerous individuals and suspected terrorists could slip through the cracks.

