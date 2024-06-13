Reliever Jorge Lopez Finds New Gig With Cubs After His Outright Freakout With The Mets: REPORT

I bet Jorge is so happy to get away from the Mets … LMAO!

Jorge Lopez, a relief pitcher whom the New York Mets recently released, is getting another chance after his outright freakout during his last showing with the Big Apple franchise that went viral all over the sports blogs. (RELATED: This Is Awesome: Mystery Baseball Leads To 8-Year-Old Phillies Fan Having The Best Day Of His Life)

In that May 29 game, his last on a mound in Major League Baseball up until this point, Lopez struggled against the power of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And after arguing with an umpire over strikes and balls, he ended up being ejected from the contest.

While a frustrated Lopez was walking to the dugout, he threw his glove into the Citi Field stands.

Jorge López has been ejected by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus. López threw his glove into the crowd on his way off the field. pic.twitter.com/5BlF6badFQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 29, 2024

Following the game, Lopez then spoke to the press where he would take advantage of the opportunity to absolutely blast his team.

“I don’t regret it.” – Jorge López on his glove toss pic.twitter.com/NB0cDJ5w0i — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024

As we all know, the Mets went on to DFA Lopez, but he reportedly won’t be out for long!

Just two weeks after the scandalous scene, the Chicago Cubs are granting Lopez another opportunity, as he inked a minor league contract with the organization, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Cubs and Jorge Lopez are in agreement on a minor league deal, per @WillSammon pic.twitter.com/uSI2MYlYPg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 12, 2024

Boy oh boy, I can’t wait for this guy to be back in the majors and face off against the Mets … popcorn gold.