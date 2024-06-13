Editorial

Reliever Jorge Lopez Finds New Gig With Cubs After His Outright Freakout With The Mets: REPORT

BLOG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Jorge López #52 of the New York Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

I bet Jorge is so happy to get away from the Mets … LMAO!

Jorge Lopez, a relief pitcher whom the New York Mets recently released, is getting another chance after his outright freakout during his last showing with the Big Apple franchise that went viral all over the sports blogs. (RELATED: This Is Awesome: Mystery Baseball Leads To 8-Year-Old Phillies Fan Having The Best Day Of His Life)

In that May 29 game, his last on a mound in Major League Baseball up until this point, Lopez struggled against the power of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And after arguing with an umpire over strikes and balls, he ended up being ejected from the contest.

While a frustrated Lopez was walking to the dugout, he threw his glove into the Citi Field stands.

Following the game, Lopez then spoke to the press where he would take advantage of the opportunity to absolutely blast his team.

As we all know, the Mets went on to DFA Lopez, but he reportedly won’t be out for long!

Just two weeks after the scandalous scene, the Chicago Cubs are granting Lopez another opportunity, as he inked a minor league contract with the organization, according to a report from The Athletic.

Boy oh boy, I can’t wait for this guy to be back in the majors and face off against the Mets … popcorn gold.