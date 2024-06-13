Police Conduct Routine Traffic Stop, End Up Finding Several Items That Movie Villain Would Have

During a routine traffic stop in Queens, New York, police said they discovered a man with several suspicious items, including loaded guns, a police uniform and a stun gun, leading to his arrest.

Cops stopped a man driving a Ford Explorer with a blacked-out license plate and obscured windows Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. in East Elmhurst, New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey said in a press conference. Officers were patrolling the area when they reportedly pulled over Judd Sanson, 27, for his indecipherable license plate.

After pulling him over, officers discovered a .9-mm Glock handgun, nine loaded magazines, items for an NYPD uniform, two axes, a stun gun, an NYC Transit vest, heavy body armor, handcuffs, a weighted whip and multiple knives, officials said during a press conference.

These are the items recovered from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/I8FB2mRKE6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2024

Sanson also had a mask resembling the one in the popular movie “V for Vendetta” at the time of the arrest, a photo released by the NYPD of the items recovered shows. (RELATED: REPORT: Video Shows State Trooper Get Leveled By Her Own Car After Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Huge Chain Reaction).

Law enforcement sources said officers found “threatening writings” on the suspect, NBC reported. One of the written messages discovered reportedly stated, “You gonna learn today.”

The NYPD said in the press conference they uncovered written messages but did not release them since they are still investigating.

The loaded firearm was found underneath the driver’s seat, police said, NBC reported. A knife was reportedly found on the driver.

While officials further searched the vehicle, they said they found three additional knives, a ballistic vest and eight loaded magazines, the outlet reported.

Sanson is expected to be charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon, obscured license plate, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of an ammo feed device, NBC reported, citing an NYPD spokesperson.

Officials are looking into whether or not Sanson may have been trying to “self-radicalize in the name of terrorism,” NBC reported. Police are also reportedly investigating if Sanson has a history of emotional problems.

An investigation remains ongoing, and Maddrey said it’s too early to comment on a suspected motive.