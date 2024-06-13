Jude Law Reveals Why He Rejected Superman Role

Jude Law revealed his reasons for declining the opportunity to portray Superman during an appearance on The Playlist’s “The Discourse” podcast Wednesday.

The Oscar-nominated actor reflected on his brief back and forth with the iconic role in a potential film directed by Brett Ratner, according to The Playlist.

“There was a process of flirtation going on,” Law recalled. “And I always resisted because it just felt off. And I know you can say, ‘Well, but you played Yon-Rogg and Dumbledore!’ It just felt like a step too far.”

Law further elaborated that at the time, there wasn’t even a script in place, which added to his hesitation.

“It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think. And they didn’t have a script, if I remember rightly. Did they have a script? I don’t remember reading one. This is a long time ago. They brought me the suit. They thought, ‘This might change your mind,’” the actor continued.

In an attempt to sway his decision, the production team presented him with the Superman suit, hoping it might convince him to take on the role. However, the suit didn’t quite resonate with Law.

“It wasn’t the Reeve suit. It was kind of like it was more metallic. Anyway, I tried on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, ‘Wow, this would be a [good thing],’” he explained. (RELATED: Hollywood Passed Up A Gay Superman? I’m Calling BS)

Despite the initial thrill of seeing himself in the costume, Law ultimately decided against it.

“Then I just thought, ‘No, you can’t – you can’t do this. You can’t.’ And I didn’t sell myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn’t have done anything,” he continued.