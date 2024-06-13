Logan Paul Tells Trump He’s ‘Become A Martyr’ In Wide-Ranging Interview On UFOs, Biden, War, Elon Musk

American influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul told former President Donald Trump he has “become a martyr” during an interview published on Thursday.

The interview, which took place on Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, covered topics including UFOs, President Joe Biden, warfare and the former president’s relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. Paul at the top of interview told Trump he has “become a martyr of sorts” in the aftermath of his conviction by a Manhattan jury in the case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (RELATED: There’s A Long List Of Reasons To Toss Trump’s Conviction — But His Appeal Venue Isn’t The Friendliest)

WATCH:

“You got these felony convictions, and a lot of them, like more than Al Capone, right? And there was an uprising and people showed you their support with their donations,” Paul said. “And a lot of people are saying it points out the unjust nature of America’s justice system. My question is, if that is your belief, if that is their belief, why do you have the desire to give your time and energy to a country or a system that’s trying to take you down?”

Trump touted his record while criticizing Biden’s in response to Paul’s question, saying he wants to “make America great again.”

Paul toward the end of the interview asked Trump about aliens, with the former president saying he does not believe in them but reputable people he speaks to hold this belief.

“Am I a believer? No, I probably can’t say I am,” Trump said. “But I have met with people that are serious, people that say there are some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

“Impaulsive” co-host Mike Majlak asked Trump if there’s a possibility people are hiding information about aliens from him, with Trump saying “I guess so” and alleging there is a “deep state.”

“I talk to people that have said that they’ve, it was a sighting, and it’s very believable,” Trump added. “It’s very possible that there is something, and why wouldn’t there be? You take a look at the universe and you see all of the different planets … here we are on one relatively small planet. Why wouldn’t there be, on a planet that’s 400 times the size, why wouldn’t there be something, somebody? So, you know, it’s certainly believable to me.”

Paul said this “freaks” him out.

Majlak then asked Trump if he is a fan of Musk, with Trump saying he is “a spectacular guy” and expressing amazement at the rockets he’s launched.

Musk is reportedly involved in a campaign with powerful networks to persuade influential business executives nationwide not to support Biden’s reelection effort, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. The two billionaires have reportedly talked about a potential position for the X CEO in the Trump administration if he is reelected, although it is not a certainty.

Paul also asked Trump about artificial intelligence (AI) and the former president highlighted its risks in warfare.

“If you’re the president of the United States and you announce that 13 missiles have been sent to, let’s not use the name of a country. We have just sent 13 nuclear missiles heading to somewhere and they will hit their targets in 12 minutes and 59 seconds, and you’re that country, and there’s no way of detecting,” Trump said, adding he asked Musk if there is “any way that Russia or China can say that’s not really President Trump?”

“He said there is no way,” Trump said. “They have to rely on a code that if you don’t have a certain code, who the hell’s going to check? You got like 12 minutes and let’s check the code. Gee, how’s everything doing? So what do they do when they see this? Right? They have a maybe a counterattack. It’s so dangerous in that way.”

Trump consistently attacked Biden throughout the interview, calling him “the worst president in the history of our country” and discussing their upcoming CNN debate.

