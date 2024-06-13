World

American Man Dies After Electric Shock Hits Mexican Resort Jacuzzi, Officials Say

Private Jacuzzi Above Beach

Marisol Camargo-Guillen Contributor
A couple from El Paso, Texas were electrocuted while in a jacuzzi at a resort hotel in Puerto Peñasco on Tuesday, officials said.

Jorge N. was killed and Lizzette N. suffered life-threatening injuries from a possible electrical failure in the jacuzzi wiring, the General Prosecutor’s Office said, according to KTSM. Lizzette was reportedly transferred to an area hospital and was told that she had burns that were consistent with electric shock. (RELATED: US Navy Veteran Fatally Electrocuted While Saving Sons From Malfunctioning Water Fountain)

A witness told The General Prosecutor’s Office that she saw the couple not moving for some time, and she tried to enter the jacuzzi after the couple remained unresponsive, the outlet reported. The witness reportedly claimed she was shocked as she tried to enter the jacuzzi, and proceeded to call for help.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Jorge and Lizzette were transported to the United States, where Jorge succumbed to his injuries and Lizsette is currently in critical condition. The General Prosecutor’s Office for the State of Sonora says the couple was in a jacuzzi just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, KTSM reported.

The death is under investigation by Sonora state authorities, KTSM reported. The cause of death has not been officially determined.