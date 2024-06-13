Maria Bartiromo Badgers Debbie Dingell On Hunter Biden Laptop Until She Flat-Out Says ‘I Don’t Have The Facts’

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo put Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell in a pretzel, getting the Congresswoman to admit she “doesn’t have all the facts” on the Hunter Biden laptop during a Thursday interview.

The pair were sparring over former President Trump’s Manhattan conviction for violating campaign finance laws when Bartiromo asked Dingell about any potential similarities between the Hunter Biden laptop controversy and the Trump trial.

“Do you see any similarity to the 51 intelligence officials who lied about the Hunter Biden laptop right before the 2020 election? Calling it Russian disinformation?” the host asked.

“We have a problem on all sides with Russian disinformation, so I’m never gonna downplay, I think we have real problems,” Dingell replied.

“But specifically the Hunter Biden laptop was real. They signed a letter saying it was Russian disinformation. Is that a similar situation to what President Trump was just convicted of?”

Dingell seemed to not even understand the difference between Hunter Biden‘s latest conviction on gun charges and his laptop controversy.

“Hunter Biden was in a court and convicted …” Dingell began.

“No, that was gun charges, that was a very separate situation, different situation. I’m talking about the Hunter Biden laptop, right before the 2020 election. 51 intelligence officials signed a letter saying it was Russian disinformation. They hid the truth before the election, is that similar to what Trump was just charged with?” Bartiromo asked

“You know, there’s an investigation going into that laptop,” Dingell replied.

“Is there?” Bartiromo asked.

“I don’t have the facts. I think you’re going to hear a lot more about the laptop in the coming months, I’m not privy, Maria, about what was on there and what wasn’t,” Dingell responded.

Bartiromo continued to press her, asking if the details surrounding the case regarding Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels were similar to intel officials covering up the Hunter Biden laptop.

“First of all, I don’t have all the facts, so I’m careful,” Dingell responded.

“I’m sorry?” Bartiromo asked incredulously.

Maria Bartiromo absolutely schools Democrat Debbie Dingell: “I don’t have the facts!” pic.twitter.com/9UV04iupNn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2024



“I don’t have all the facts. I think a lot of people were looking for facts, didn’t know what the Biden computer was, I still don’t know,” Dingell said

“You still don’t know what?” Bartiromo pressed her.

“I know that the DOJ used the laptop as evidence in the gun trial against Hunter Biden so they obviously looked at the laptop, they said that it was real, and we knew that it was real at the time but 51 intelligence officials said that it wasn’t, they lied,” Bartiromo pressed on. (RELATED: Department Of Justice Acknowledges Hunter Biden Laptop Content Is Legitimate For First Time)

Conservative CNN Pundit Drops Hand Grenade Into Debate On Hunter Biden’s Scandals

51 former intelligence officials signed an October 2020 letter claiming “the arrival on the US political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter” had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation verified the contents of his laptop as authentic in October 2020.

Alan Dershowitz Reveals ‘The Best Thing That Could Happen’ In Hunter Biden Case

Hunter Biden reportedly abandoned his laptop in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. The owner of the shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, turned the laptop over to the FBI but also made copies of the hard drive and disseminated it to various sources, including Rudy Giuliani, who in turn gave a copy to the New York Post.

Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Daughter Says President Still Has Never Met Or Contacted Granddaughter

Twitter censored the New York Post’s reporting of the story and locked them out of their Twitter account in October 2020, less than a month before the 2020 Presidential election.

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack‘s apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

The social media site reportedly also blocked users from sharing the story. (RELATED: Special Counsel Says Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Are Spinning ‘Conspiracy Theory’ By Questioning Laptop Authenticity)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also limited the reach of the story on his platform after the FBI warned his company of “‘Russian propaganda,'” he alleged to Joe Rogan in 2022.

During Hunter Biden’s latest gun trial an FBI witness, agent Erika Jensen, dismissed the Biden defense team’s claim that the contents of the laptop were inauthentic or had been tampered with, according to multiple reports.

When prosecutor Derek Hines asked Jensen if she had seen evidence that Hunter Biden’s laptop had been tampered with, she reportedly replied “no.”