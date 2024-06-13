Editorial

Miami Dolphins Scoop Up 6-Time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: REPORT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: Calais Campbell #93 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
He might be 37, but he’s still a big fish, and he’s headed to South Beach!

Superstar defensive end Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins have come to terms on a deal that will see the six-time Pro Bowler playing in the 3-0-5, according to a report Thursday from the NFL Network. The move bolsters up the Phins’ productive pass rush with veteran leadership. (RELATED: Trevor Lawrence Signs Historic 5-Year, $275 Million Contract Extension With Jacksonville Jaguars: REPORT)

Outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips put the Dolphins in the top 20 in the NFL when it came to pass rush win rate in the 2023 season, this prior to Phillips tearing his Achilles tendon. Just weeks later, Chubb suffered an ACL tear. Both Chubb and Phillips are expected to compete in the new campaign, but at this time, it’s not currently known when they’re gonna return. Neither player has been involved with minicamp nor any other organized team activities in the offseason.

Back in March, the Dolphins also picked up veteran linebacker Shaq Barrett, and in the draft, continued to boost up the defense by selecting linebacker Chop Robinson and defensive end Mo Kamara with their first and fifth-round picks.

Defense wins championships, and that’s definitely the strategy that my Miami Dolphins are trying to implement here.

And I know what the haters will say: “But he’s 37 years old”

Peep this:

I’m loving the move as a Dolphins fan, as well as our prior moves — has me feeling good about our defense going into the 2024 season.