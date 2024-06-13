REPORT: NFL Disciplining Falcons For Illegal Negotiations

The NFL has punished the Atlanta Falcons over their illegal negotiations with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Atlanta will forfeit a 2025 fifth-round pick and face $250,000 in fines while General Manager Terry Fontenot will face $50,000 in fines for these illegal contacts, according to Pelissero.

“The violations are considered logistical/administrative, such as making travel arrangements after players agreed to terms, and did not involve contact prior to the negotiating window, per sources,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL opened this investigation following comments from Cousins that appeared to suggest that he had been in contact with Atlanta prior to the league’s legal negotiation window, The Sporting News reported. The NFL released a statement obtained by ESPN. (RELATED: Head Coach Says Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Come In For Mandatory Camp As Slew Of Superstars Are No-Shows)

“While the policy permits clubs to engage with and and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited,” the statement reportedly read. “This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

The Philadelphia Eagles were also under investigation for contact with Running Back Saquon Barkley but the league cleared the Eagles of wrongdoing, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The punishment is already facing scrutiny for being too light, with PFT’s Mike Florio saying that the message this sends to the league is “tamper away.” Florio also referred to Pelissero’s report of the violations being during the “legal tampering period” as “NFL-propagated BS.”

“Cousins admitted to speaking directly to the head athletic trainer and to director of player personnel Ryan Pace during the negotiating window,” he alleged.