‘You Can’t Trust These Numbers’: Retired NYPD Inspector Blasts FBI’s Crime Stats

Retired New York Police Department (NYPD) inspector Paul Mauro called out Wednesday on Fox News the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) recent statistics claiming there’s been a decrease in crime across the United States.

Mauro appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the release of the FBI’s new stats claiming that the rate of violent and property crimes have significantly dropped within the first three months of 2024 compared to the same time last year. Following a highlight of recent incidents within major cities, Fox host Jesse Watters questioned Mauro if the crime rates are actually down. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Afford To Wait’: Blue City Residents Join Gun Club In Droves For Self-Defense As Crime Rises)

“No. Alright, so let’s just break it out in a very simple way just from the get-go. 40% of the nation’s police departments don’t report up to the FBI with their crime numbers. What a coincidence. Let’s do the roll call — New York, LA, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. which is federal itself — they don’t report to the FBI. So consequently, what do they all have in common?” Mauro questioned.

“There are all big blue cities that have high crime rates and those numbers are not going into the UCR — that’s what they’re called — FBI UCR crime reports. Furthermore, the FBI has a habit of trying to extrapolate those numbers, alright? Nothing is more dull than statistics but it’s interesting when they do. For instance, this quarter when Joe Biden is claiming violent crime is down, he’s focusing on murders, murders are down the lowest rate, going down etc. Okay.”

“The NYPD and the FBI murder numbers for this year are different by 44%. And what an accident, it looks like the New York City number is a little bit higher than the FBI is telling you. By the way, they use the same definition so it’s not like the devil is in the details, it’s the same murder definition, they’re off by 44%. You can’t trust these numbers and just consider this, the videos you just showed, most of what you just showed would not be captured in any of the crime numbers that were here,” Mauro said.

Watters continued to press the retired NYPD inspector by asking why the clips previously shown — including incidents’ such as a knife attack against an officer and shootout in a residential neighborhood — wouldn’t be classified within the data collected by the FBI.

“Yeah, they probably got that as a — but for instance, in New York for instance you gotta hit somebody with that for it to be a shooting incident,” Mauro responded.

“Wait I can empty my clip, but if I miss, they don’t count that?” Watters questioned.

“Yeah, that’s right. And look, the bottom line is, quality of life is not captured in any of the FBI numbers and if you live in a blue city, walk outside and use your eyes. By the way, what would the arrests be for those people who are yelling about Jews on the train? Where are the hate crimes? Where are the FBI hate crimes task force and all these other – none of that gets captured,” Mauro said.

Within the FBI’s release of the data, statistics show that murder rates appeared to have fallen by 26.4%, rapes decreased by 25.7%, robberies dropped by 17.8%, aggravated assault are shown to have dropped by 12.5%, with crime overall decreasing by 15.2% so far within this year.

In response to the results, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the drop a “historic” decrease as he highlighted the representation of “people whose lives were saved.”

“This data makes clear that last year’s historic decline in violent crime is continuing,” Garland said in a press release. “This continued historic decline in homicides does not represent abstract statistics. It represents people whose lives were saved — people who are still here to see their children grow up, to work toward fulfilling their dreams, and to contribute to their communities.”