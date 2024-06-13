REPORT: Police Say Motel That Is Menace To Neighborhood Took Ground Beef As Payment

Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, are relieved that law enforcement is looking into a local motel that they say has caused a series of crime and safety problems for the community, KMTV reported Tuesday.

KMTV spoke with community members about a motel that allegedly has strange business practices and elicited numerous calls for police.

“Three years ago, the night clerk was accepting ground beef as payment for a room,” said Omaha Police Captain John Sokolik. He noted how police are at the motel so frequently that they are in contact with the Motel 6 corporate office.

take me down to the omaha city where the hotel rooms cost a ground beef patty https://t.co/2w1YIDGMac — Michael Kidder (@fyrewulff) June 13, 2024

“We have been working with their corporate headquarters because their corporate headquarters, at last conversation we had, [said] that location does not meet their industry branding standards,” Sokolik explained. (RELATED: Young Police Officer Dies, Another Wounded After Shootout With Suspect At Missouri Motel 6)

It appears, however, the local government’s hands are tied when it comes to addressing the problem. Until someone files a complaint, they are unable to take action. “And then I can turn it over to city planners or inspectors to go out and look at the violations,” Councilman Danny Begley told the outlet..

A spokesman from Motel 6’s corporate office issued a statement to KMTV.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests, hotel staff, and the communities in which we operate. We are committed to providing clean, comfortable rooms and great service at an affordable rate, and we work hard to ensure a positive guest experience at our locations. We hold ourselves and our franchisees to the highest standards of safety and are committed to being a partner to local law enforcement and helping address community crime or violence in any way we can,” the statement reads.