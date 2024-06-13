Post Malone Mistakes Wax Figure Of Himself For Real-Life Impersonator

Post Malone mistook a wax figure of himself for a real person, and his reaction was absolutely priceless.

The famous singer was completely duped by his new Madame Tussauds wax figure when it was recently put on display at the Governor’s Ball in New York. Video footage of the moment, captured by Consequence of Sound, showed a look of complete dismay on Post Malone’s face after several seconds of struggling to figure out what was going on.

The star had just finished a set and was making his way backstage when he passed the wax figure, mistaking it for a human being. He walked right past it at first, then practically spoke to the wax figure when he seemed disoriented. “I’m so lost right now,” he said, and as he turned around he realized he was face-to-face with himself. “Are you fucking kidding me?”

Post Malone meets his Madame Tussauds wax figure backstage at Governors Ball. pic.twitter.com/OIrhaYz8Or — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 11, 2024

Post Malone looked so shocked and caught off-guard that he took a few steps away from the wax figure, seemingly processing the bizarre encounter. The wax figure was an eerily accurate depiction of the star, and as the camera turned to face the figure, and then the real-life singer, it was apparent that the detailing was on point.

“I literally thought that was a person!” Post Malone exclaimed, with the look of shock still on his face.

He observed the wax figure more closely, admiring the similarities.

“Is this real hair?” he asked.

“Who’s hair is it?”

Post Malone inspected the tattoos and admired how closely the art resembled the real ink on his body.

He joked around as he went on to say, “Mine? That was y’all in my shower?”

The famous singer said he was blown away, then added some humor by saying, “Thanks for the help down there … I appreciate it,” as he pointed to the crotch on the wax figure.

He was mesmerized by the uncanny resemblance.

“Can this do my shows for me? I’d love to catch up on sleep!” Malone said.

Post Malone posed next to the wax figure for photos, and they stood side-by-side as though they were twinning.

‘Let’s party — he’s cool!” he said