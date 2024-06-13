Entertainment

Singer Accused Of Molesting Women In Their Sleep And Recording The Abuse

Multiple women have accused singer Ross Davidson, from “Spandau Ballet,” of a variety of sexual crimes, including rape and sexual assault.

He is accused of filming himself molesting a number of women who were asleep at the time, demanding sex up to six times a night and forcing himself on those that did not comply with his sexual demands, according to The Mirror. Some of his victims claimed they were unaware they had been abused until they saw the footage of their abuse. One victim claimed to have been treated as as sex slave, three women accused him of rape, three accused him of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism as well as one count of intimidation and controlling behavior were also reported.

A jury at Wood Green Crown Court was told the singer had an alleged fantasy of having sex with women as they slept.  One of the alleged victims claimed he recorded footage while sexually assaulting her as she slept at the Cannes Film Festival, according to The Mirror.

The alleged assaults reportedly unfolded over a ten year period between 2013 and 2023.

Prosecutor Richard Hearnden described Davidson as “a bit of a sex symbol” that had a “darker side,” according to The Mirror.

 

“He is very good-looking and physically fit. He sings, plays the guitar, and is said to be charming and charismatic. His darker side is not the first thing that many women and girls notice about him,” he said. “But the women in this case can all attest to that sinister part of his personality.”

He went on to say, “it is alleged that he has raped, coerced, and sexually assaulted a number of young women over the last decade. It is often supposed that men such as the defendant, blessed with good looks and star quality, can get any girl he wants without resorting to using force to commit sexual offences and rape,” according to The Mirror. (RELATED: Woman Accuses The-Dream Of Rape, Sexual Battery And Sex Trafficking: REPORT)

Hearnden said, “in this case, many young women have come forward to tell the police that they have been victims of Mr. Davidson’s predatory behavior. It is because he expects to get sex on demand that he will resort to rape and sexual assault if he is not given what he thinks he deserves.”

The allegations are currently being heard in court.