Famous Supermodel Dances In Lingerie, Plays With Phallic-Shaped Things In Absolutely Bizarre Music Video

Supermodel Heidi Klum pranced around in lingerie and played with sex toys in a music video but instead of giving sexy-vibes, it made her look absolutely desperate.

The bizarre music video captured every stereotype of girls “having fun” and was downright raunchy, yet had no tangible appeal. Klum looked fabulous, and the 51-year-old defied the aging process with her natural beauty, but she didn’t have to flaunt herself in a sexually-charged video to get this sort of attention.

All she had to do was show up in a t-shirt and jeans, and she would have been considered ‘hot.’ Prancing around like a teenaged girl and trying to send porn vibes with her bestie was completely unnecessary. Klum is too successful and sophisticated to be bouncing on a bed with a playmate to promote a music video. This is what a newbie does to launch her career — not what a supermodel does in her 50s.

The other girl in the video is Sophie Hawley-Weld from the duo, Sofi Tukker. The music video was the launch of their new single, Spiral. Hawley-Weld and Klum spent the majority of their time in the video prancing around in their underwear, and the scenes kept flicking back to Klum wearing a sheer pink robe.

The women danced around like giddy kids before they invited a pizza delivery man inside to join them, and the whole thing just played out like a cheesy porn video.

Before long, the risqué video featured a scene in which Heidi and Sophie messed around with dildos and vibrators. This is where things went from weird and suggestive, to off-putting and raunchy.

Hawley-Weld whipped out a large vibrator and held it up to Klum’s face, then it was used like a microphone and sung into.

Klum reached for a speckle-colored translucent dildo that was protruding from the side of a bathtub on a suction cup and she gave it a yank before sticking it onto the singer’s forehead.

Phallic objects were speared onto a fork, and Klum pushed the offering toward Sophie’s mouth. The pizza guy, Tucker Halpern — the other half of the Sofi Tukker duo — enters another scene, but instead of joining the sexually-charged dancing, he takes over the turntables and DJs for the ladies. (RELATED: Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Cringey Penis-In-Popcorn Story)

I’m a fan of Klum, but I think this show should have stayed in the bedroom.

The band’s upcoming LP Bread will be available on Friday, August 23.