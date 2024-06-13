Trevor Lawrence Signs Historic 5-Year, $275 Million Contract Extension With Jacksonville Jaguars: REPORT

Trevor Lawrence just got PAID!

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a mammoth five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Thursday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The extension features a whopping $200 million in guaranteed money, with $142 million being delivered to Lawrence at the time of signing, according to ESPN’s sources. Lawrence’s signing bonus is worth a total of $37.5 million, per the four-letter network.

Lawrence‘s average salary will be $55 million, tying him for the NFL’s highest paid player with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The former Clemson Tiger is now the fifth QB in the NFL to have a salary over $50 million. The other QBs are: Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff ($53 million), Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ($52 million) and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ($51 million).

Holy hell, this man got paid.

$142 million handed to him at signing? A $37.5 million signing bonus?

But congratulations to Trevor Lawrence though! I’m always happy to see somebody land the bag! A fellow Florida man is no different!

Anyways, back to our regularly scheduled programming.