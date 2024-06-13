Two Officers Wounded, Suspect Dead In New Jersey Hotel Shootout

Two law enforcement officials, including an officer from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at the Raritan Hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Fox News reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, Woodbridge and Edison police departments, were involved in an incident that resulted in the suspect’s death. The confrontation started when officers arrived at the hotel to investigate a situation. An NYPD officer was shot in the foot and another local officer sustained injuries during the gunfire exchange, according to Fox News.

The exact location of the local officer’s injury remains undisclosed. Both officers are expected to recover from their injuries, the outlet stated. Authorities shot and killed the suspect at the scene. The exact circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA), praised the bravery and dedication of the officers involved.

Two police officers, including NYPD, shot, suspect killed while exchanging gunfire at New Jersey hotel https://t.co/YpjX8MedHS — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2024

“The NYPD detective who was shot and injured in Woodbridge, NJ underscores the courage and commitment by members of the Detectives’ Endowment Association to put themselves in extreme danger to ensure violent, career criminals face justice,” DiGiacomo said in a statement, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Police Officer Charged With Allegedly Killing Scooter Rider By Throwing Cooler At Him: REPORT)

“If not for their diligent work searching for this wanted attempted murder suspect, the perpetrator could have struck again in any of our communities,” he continued. “We are grateful to not be planning a funeral — and salute the brave detectives and Woodbridge police officers.”

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has taken over the investigation to determine the full details of the incident, according to Fox News.