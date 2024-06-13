REPORT: Two Separate Travelers Go Missing In Greece After Authorities Find Body Days Earlier

An American and Dutch tourist have gone missing at two different Greek holiday destinations as a heatwave spreads across the country, CNN reported.

These disappearances come after TV star Michael Mosley’s missing body was discovered Sunday on the island of Symi, CNN reports.

Albert Calibet, a retired 59-year-old Los Angeles County deputy sheriff, disappeared Tuesday on the Greek island Amorgos, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. He was reportedly on a four hour hiking route towards the village of Katapola where he was due to meet a friend when he disappeared.

Calibet had been going to Amorgos almost yearly for around a decade, Amorgos’ deputy mayor of tourism Popi Despotidi told CNN. (RELATED: Authorities Find Body of Missing Famous TV Doctor On Greek Island: REPORT)

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist also disappeared Sunday on the island of Samos, according to CNN. The man was on a hike around the Marathokampou area, according to the Hellenic Rescue Team of Samos. Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told CNN “police, fire brigade and volunteers are involved in the search, including by air,” for both the Dutch tourist and Calibet. “Unfortunately, so far we have no news about either of them.”

Greece is scorching as temperatures in the capital hit 43C 🥵 Tourists were disappointed to find the Acropolis was closed Wednesday due to the dangerous conditions caused by the sweltering heat https://t.co/RdMTM7XGl9 pic.twitter.com/BEEDD9xlnp — The Standard (@EveningStandard) June 13, 2024

The ongoing heatwave has prompted the Greek government to issue health warnings, close schools and advise government employees to work from home, The Guardian reported. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service has forecasted temperatures the week of June 13 as high as 107.6 Fahrenheit. Major tourist attraction and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Acropolis, was also closed out of public health concern, according to The Guardian.