Tyson Foods CFO Faces Suspension Following Second Arrest, Interim CFO Steps In

The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was suspended from his role following his arrest Thursday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI), Fox News reported.

Authorities arrested John R. Tyson, 34, in Arkansas and booked him at the Washington County Detention Center on DWI, and he’s facing two additional charges, according to Fox News. Tyson Foods, founded by his great-grandfather, released a statement acknowledging the incident and announcing Curt Calaway would step in as interim CFO.

“We are aware that John Randall Tyson, Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested for an alleged DWI,” Tyson Foods said in a statement, Fox News reported. “Tyson foods has suspended Mr. Tyson from his duties effective immediately and named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer.”

Tyson is scheduled for a court hearing Friday at the Fayetteville District Court related to his recent arrest, the outlet stated. This is not Tyson’s first run-in with the law, Fox News reported. Early last year, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication and criminal trespass following an incident Nov. 6, 2022, where he was found sleeping in a stranger’s house. During an earnings call shortly after that incident, Tyson apologized. (RELATED: ‘Eradication Of The American Dream’: Vance Rips Food Company For Allegedly Replacing Americans With Illegal Migrants)

“I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my action,” he said in a statement, Fox News reported. “This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values.”

Tyson Foods reported their quarterly results in early May, with Tyson actively participating alongside CEO Donnie King and other executives. The company generated $13.02 billion in sales and a net income of $145 million for the second quarter. As of Thursday afternoon, Tyson Foods had a market capitalization of approximately $19.15 billion, according to Fox News.