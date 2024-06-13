Video Shows Biden Wander Away As World Leaders Attempt To Corral Him

A fresh video from the G7 Summit Thursday shows President Biden wandering away from world leaders as a concerned looking Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attempts to rein him in.

As the rest of the G7 world leaders applauded the landing of a parachute demonstrator, a distracted Biden meandered off towards someone who was packing a parachute bag.

JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group. This wasn’t the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024

The rest of the leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom’s Rishi Sunak, quickly turned their attention away from the parachuter and towards an ambling Biden who was giving a thumbs up to a red beret who wasn’t paying attention to him. (RELATED: White House Officially Claims Biden Has Made 148 Mistakes During 2024 Public Remarks)

Biden, now with his back completely turned to the rest of the leaders, stood and watched the red beret, prompting Meloni to gently grab him and turn his attention back to the parachuters.

Biden then stood, mouth open, and slowly put on his sunglasses as he stared at the demonstration with the rest of the leaders. Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio then congregate around Biden for a photo op.

Biden was attending the 50th G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia, Italy where world leaders reached a landmark agreement to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, according to The Hill. Biden also signed a groundbreaking “Bilateral Security Agreement” with Ukraine.