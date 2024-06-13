REPORT: Video Shows State Trooper Get Leveled By Her Own Car After Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Huge Chain Reaction

Dashcam video from Tuesday night shows a Virginia State Police trooper being struck after a suspected drunk driver hit her cruiser as she was talking with another suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop on Capital Beltway.

The trooper in the video, identified as C. Aziz, was conducting a traffic stop with a car that was “stopped along the dotted lines between two right-hand travel lanes, according to Virginia State Police and video from the scene,” NBC 4 reported.

THIS is what impaired driving does. #VSP Trooper C. Aziz, amazingly, didn’t end up w/any broken bones, but she still has a long road to recovery after a DUI driver slammed into the back of her patrol car while she was stopped out w/a DUID driver on I495 in FFX Co. on 6/11/24 . pic.twitter.com/Lfb1fI8awl — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 12, 2024

The video shows Aziz speaking with the stopped driver as cars and trucks are flying by her in the left lanes.

Then another suspected drunk driver’s car bounces off the tractor-trailer truck seen in the bottom right of the video sending Aziz’s cruiser into her. (RELATED: Video Captures Moment Car Smashes Into State Trooper And Pulled Over Vehicle)

In the video, Aziz can be heard screaming as she is hit by her car. Quickly, she gets up off the highway and the video shows her walking away from the front of her cruiser while talking on her radio.

The trooper didn’t break any bones during the accident but still has “a long road to recovery,” police said.

The original traffic stop driver, Erica D. Bernard, 43, from Albright, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and improperly stopping on the highway, the outlet reported.

The second driver that ricocheted off the tractor-trailer, Joanna F. Hatch, 35, from Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, the outlet reported.