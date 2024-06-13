Nationals’ Lane Thomas Gets Ejected For … Looking At The Umpire?

Umpires just get softer and softer.

During the Comerica Park series finale between the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, Nats right fielder Lane Thomas was left absolutely shocked after he was ejected from the game for … looking at the umpire?

At one point in the top of the sixth inning, Detroit pitcher Casey Mize threw a 96-mph fastball to Thomas on a 2-2 count, with the toss being a strike three. Clearly in disagreement with the call, Thomas looked back at home plate umpire Emil Jimenez, but was ejected from the contest before he could get an actual word out. (RELATED: Reliever Jorge Lopez Finds New Gig With Cubs After His Outright Freakout With The Mets: REPORT)

The scene was so crazy that even Nationals broadcasters were stunned.

Audio and video of Lane Thomas’ ejection. He literally doesn’t say a word before he’s tossed by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez, who is a second-year ump. pic.twitter.com/sahRKUz32f — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) June 13, 2024

No idea what was said obviously but that looked like a pretty weak way for Washington’s Lane Thomas to land the first ejection of his 470-game career — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 13, 2024

Absolutely unreal stuff!