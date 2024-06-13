Editorial

Nationals’ Lane Thomas Gets Ejected For … Looking At The Umpire?

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 13: Bench coach Miguel Cairo #22 of the Washington Nationals tries to direct Lane Thomas #28 away from home plat umpire Emil Jimenez (L) after Thomas was ejected for arguing a called third strike during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Umpires just get softer and softer.

During the Comerica Park series finale between the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, Nats right fielder Lane Thomas was left absolutely shocked after he was ejected from the game for … looking at the umpire?

At one point in the top of the sixth inning, Detroit pitcher Casey Mize threw a 96-mph fastball to Thomas on a 2-2 count, with the toss being a strike three. Clearly in disagreement with the call, Thomas looked back at home plate umpire Emil Jimenez, but was ejected from the contest before he could get an actual word out. (RELATED: Reliever Jorge Lopez Finds New Gig With Cubs After His Outright Freakout With The Mets: REPORT)

“That’s not—what?” Thomas was caught saying via on-field microphones after he was ejected. “Are you shitting me?”

The scene was so crazy that even Nationals broadcasters were stunned.

“We literally have video and voice audio,” said color commentator Kevin Frandsen. “He never said anything. That’s just bad. That just makes me even more mad.”

WATCH:

Absolutely unreal stuff!