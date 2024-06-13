Editorial

WNBA Projected To Lose $50 Million Despite ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ And The League Being More Popular: REPORT

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Okay … I can’t help it when I say, “hahahahahaha!”

Thanks to “The Caitlin Clark Effect,” the WNBA‘s popularity and interest in the league has skyrocketed. However, despite the uptick in numbers, and it’s a BIG one, the WNBA is still projected to lose money this season to continue their “in the red” ways, according to a report from the Washington Post.

In literally every year of the WNBA‘s existence, the league has been losing money while operating and the sole reason they’ve survived so long is because the NBA subsidizes them. Here in the 2024 season, the WNBA is expected to lose a whopping $50 million, per The Post.

“On average [we’ve lost] over $10 million every year we’ve operated,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver while speaking to the Associated Press back in 2018 in regards to the finances of the WNBA.

This report gets crazier when you do the actual math.

Altogether, the WNBA has been a thing for 28 years, so if you go by the numbers, the NBA has put in more than $250 million into the league for almost three decades and with zero return on investment. Insane!

A lot of these WNBA players will b**ch and complain, but what other company is doing something like this as far as subsidies are concerned? (RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese Alleges ‘Nasty Work’ Harassment, But The Video Tells A Completely Different Story)

Count your blessings, ladies. Count your blessings.